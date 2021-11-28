Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Power REIT had a net margin of 59.47% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

PW stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. Power REIT has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 36.35 and a quick ratio of 36.35. The company has a market cap of $186.83 million, a PE ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Separately, Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Power REIT from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, Director Virgil E. Wenger sold 582 shares of Power REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $29,897.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PW. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Power REIT by 7,387.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Power REIT by 437.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Power REIT by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

About Power REIT

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.