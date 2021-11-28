Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,800 shares, a growth of 468.4% from the October 31st total of 25,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

PNTM stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Pontem has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $10.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pontem in the second quarter worth $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pontem in the second quarter worth $160,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pontem in the third quarter worth $263,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Pontem by 40.6% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 56,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pontem in the second quarter worth $972,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

