Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Short Interest Update

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the October 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS AUCOY opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.00. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AUCOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polymetal International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

