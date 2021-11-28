PolkaWar Price Tops $0.85 on Top Exchanges (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 28th. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $14.49 million and $3.47 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001556 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00061991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00075243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00101301 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,068.79 or 0.07458447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54,663.84 or 1.00203584 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 88,325,224 coins and its circulating supply is 17,075,224 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.