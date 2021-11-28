POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) Short Interest Down 69.5% in November

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decrease of 69.5% from the October 31st total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 517,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS POETF opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. POET Technologies has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.28. The company has a market cap of $235.86 million, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.68.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

