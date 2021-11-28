Pirate Chain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $561,689.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00003183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $330.35 million and $561,689.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.74 or 0.00417232 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.21 or 0.00191073 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00098469 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004731 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,498,425 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

