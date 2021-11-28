Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Short Interest Update

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 2,429.4% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKBEF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pipestone Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Pipestone Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

BKBEF opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. Pipestone Energy has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

