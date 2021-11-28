Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a C$128.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LSPD. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$130.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$96.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$122.00 to C$100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$122.13.

TSE:LSPD opened at C$69.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$111.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$108.92. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of C$65.41 and a 12 month high of C$165.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of C$10.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.83.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

