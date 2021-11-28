Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a growth of 262.3% from the October 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAV. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter valued at $2,362,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter valued at $2,046,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter valued at $1,429,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 117.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 68,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 251.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 57,978 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MAV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.88. 17,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,723. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $12.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

