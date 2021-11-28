Ping An Healthcare and Technology (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ping An Healthcare and Technology (OTCMKTS:PANHF) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ping An Healthcare and Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of PANHF opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; and consumer healthcare services, including various standardized service packages that integrate services at healthcare institutions.

