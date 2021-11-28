PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.7% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 68,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP stock opened at $161.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $166.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

