People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBCT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in People’s United Financial by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 107,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.