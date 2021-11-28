Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 300 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 34,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY opened at $38.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.93.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.