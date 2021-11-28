Peoples Financial Services CORP. Acquires 238 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 17.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $586,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 77,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,498,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 22,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period.

Shares of VO opened at $250.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $197.80 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

