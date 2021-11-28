Peoples Financial Services CORP. Acquires 20 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.5% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.3% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 1,469 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 70.5% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 230.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 20.4% during the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,156.80.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,504.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,412.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,408.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

