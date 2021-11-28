PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 73.8% from the October 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 240.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 42.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. 27.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PDL Community Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PDL Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

PDLB opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. PDL Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.45.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.67 million during the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 14.53%.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for PDL Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.