PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Gap Down to $55.70

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.70, but opened at $51.51. PDC Energy shares last traded at $51.21, with a volume of 5,335 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PDCE shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Johnson Rice lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.76 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,959 shares of company stock worth $1,751,634 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.