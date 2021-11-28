Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 33,306 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 956,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,306 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $11,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.65. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $15.45.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

