Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 8,870 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.55% of SkyWest worth $11,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SkyWest by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after purchasing an additional 410,290 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in SkyWest by 16.6% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,403,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,499,000 after purchasing an additional 342,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SkyWest by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,553,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,210,000 after purchasing an additional 198,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SkyWest by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 145,827 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in SkyWest by 4.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,087,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,979,000 after purchasing an additional 141,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.72. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.89.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

