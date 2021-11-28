Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 12,958 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,958 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $11,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 28.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHDN shares. TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.89.

CHDN stock opened at $230.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $174.53 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.667 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

