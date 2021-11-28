Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $12.21 Million Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,162 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Fox Factory worth $12,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fox Factory by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Fox Factory by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,353,000 after purchasing an additional 66,597 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Fox Factory by 103,372.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $175.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.62 and a 200-day moving average of $156.44. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $190.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

