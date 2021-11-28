Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $11.54 Million Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,912 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.46% of Sanmina worth $11,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,246,000 after acquiring an additional 173,041 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sanmina during the second quarter worth $6,716,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sanmina by 36.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sanmina by 18.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 817,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 128,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sanmina by 17.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,277,000 after acquiring an additional 118,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.86. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SANM shares. Bank of America cut Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

