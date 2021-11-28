Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $11.23 Million Stock Position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.20% of PLDT worth $11,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of PLDT stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.16. PLDT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

