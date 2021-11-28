Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 24,661 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after buying an additional 924,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,116,000 after buying an additional 906,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,421,000 after purchasing an additional 196,101 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $113.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.06. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

