Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Acquires 707 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 1.0% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in 3M by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $175.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.10%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.08.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

