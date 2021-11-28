Pangolin Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.19 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar. Pangolin has a market cap of $96.01 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for $1.48 or 0.00002733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00061243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00074372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00100103 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,001.58 or 0.07409049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,788.34 or 0.99590874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,045,286 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

