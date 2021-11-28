Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, Sells 1,791,175 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 1,791,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $49,615,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $33.06.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PRVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

