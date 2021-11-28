Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.150-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.68 billion-$6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.31 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.630-$1.660 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Barclays raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Summit Insights reiterated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $576.00.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $533.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.94 and a beta of 1.35. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $289.77 and a one year high of $559.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,870 shares of company stock worth $28,176,363. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

