Pallapay Hits Market Capitalization of $16.07 Million (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Pallapay has a market cap of $16.07 million and $801,264.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pallapay has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00060719 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00075029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00101694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.02 or 0.07395297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,208.57 or 0.99772616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 368,806,698 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

