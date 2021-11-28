Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,591 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising makes up approximately 0.9% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $74,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $111.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.34. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $77.57 and a 52 week high of $123.92.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.40%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.