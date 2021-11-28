Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 918.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 433,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 391,112 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $15,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 485,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,702,000 after buying an additional 31,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WY. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of WY opened at $38.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

