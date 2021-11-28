Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 26,426 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,426 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $16,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

