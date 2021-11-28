OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Short Interest Down 70.6% in November

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the October 31st total of 280,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 412.0 days.

OZ Minerals stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. OZ Minerals has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $21.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64.

Get OZ Minerals alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for OZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.