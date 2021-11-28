OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Receives $26.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get OZ Minerals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OZMLF opened at $18.30 on Friday. OZ Minerals has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for OZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.