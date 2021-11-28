Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.67. Otis Worldwide posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,083. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.43. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $92.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 79.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 223,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 98,968 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 78,596 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 50.9% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

