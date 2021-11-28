Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.710-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-$464 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $467.43 million.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $619.20 million, a P/E ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, Director Michael E. Paolucci purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek purchased 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $52,003.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,730 shares of company stock valued at $236,962 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,762 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 45.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 45,253 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 92.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 132.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

