Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.710-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-$464 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $467.43 million.
Shares of OFIX stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $619.20 million, a P/E ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Michael E. Paolucci purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek purchased 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $52,003.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,730 shares of company stock valued at $236,962 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,762 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 45.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 45,253 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 92.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 132.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.
About Orthofix Medical
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
