Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 101,400.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,923,000 after acquiring an additional 52,792 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,460,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,685,000 after acquiring an additional 103,433 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after acquiring an additional 32,652 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after acquiring an additional 41,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 15,013 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

OFIX opened at $31.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $619.20 million, a PE ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 1.05. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rice Doug acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $42,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Paolucci acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,730 shares of company stock valued at $236,962. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

