Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.85

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.85 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.40 ($0.15), with a volume of 631854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.30. The firm has a market cap of £21.20 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50.

Orosur Mining Company Profile (LON:OMI)

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Orosur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orosur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.