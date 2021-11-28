Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,712 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.7% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $92.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $98.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

