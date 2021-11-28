Opsens (CVE:OPS) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Opsens (CVE:OPS) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Opsens stock opened at C$1.39 on Wednesday. Opsens has a 52-week low of C$1.11 and a 52-week high of C$1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.39.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

