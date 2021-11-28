Opsens (CVE:OPS) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Opsens (CVE:OPS) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$6.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Opsens stock opened at C$1.39 on Wednesday. Opsens has a 52-week low of C$1.11 and a 52-week high of C$1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.39.
About Opsens
