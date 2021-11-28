Oppenheimer Increases Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target to $73.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ENTA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.56.

ENTA stock opened at $91.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.64. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $810,444.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

