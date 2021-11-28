Opium Market Capitalization Tops $8.42 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Opium has a total market capitalization of $8.42 million and $69,780.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Opium has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Opium coin can now be purchased for about $2.02 or 0.00003745 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00061431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00074334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00100323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.84 or 0.07443259 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,927.10 or 0.99778548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

