Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 213.6% from the October 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ono Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 47,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,840. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53. Ono Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

