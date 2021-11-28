Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 213.6% from the October 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Ono Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 47,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,840. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53. Ono Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.
Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile
