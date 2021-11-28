OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist upped their price target on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $56.78. The company has a market cap of $767.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 3.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.80.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 13,337 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $666,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $62,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,572 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

