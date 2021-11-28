OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.200-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 3.59. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONEW. KeyCorp increased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.88.

In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 5,453 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $299,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $62,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,572. Company insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in OneWater Marine by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in OneWater Marine by 12.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the third quarter worth about $1,102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in OneWater Marine by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

