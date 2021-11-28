ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) vs. Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Head-To-Head Survey

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) and ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Black Knight and ON24, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Knight 0 1 5 0 2.83 ON24 0 2 6 0 2.75

Black Knight currently has a consensus target price of $98.20, suggesting a potential upside of 36.50%. ON24 has a consensus target price of $39.71, suggesting a potential upside of 147.75%. Given ON24’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ON24 is more favorable than Black Knight.

Profitability

This table compares Black Knight and ON24’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Knight 13.58% 12.92% 5.30% ON24 -2.56% 1.03% 0.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Black Knight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of ON24 shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Black Knight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Black Knight and ON24’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Knight $1.24 billion 9.02 $264.10 million $1.24 58.02 ON24 $156.94 million 4.86 $20.75 million ($0.18) -89.06

Black Knight has higher revenue and earnings than ON24. ON24 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Knight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Black Knight beats ON24 on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals. The firm also serves the credit union, secondary markets, government, home equity, servicing, and title settlement industries. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

About ON24

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations. It also offers professional services, such as experience management, monitoring, premium support, and implementation and other services. The company sells its products through direct sales. It serves technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, professional services, and business-to-business information service industries. The company was formerly known as NewsDirect, Inc. and changed its name to ON24, Inc. in December 1998. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

