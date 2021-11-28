Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Up to $22.28

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.28, but opened at $23.00. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 59 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olink Holding AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a current ratio of 8.39.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 484.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.