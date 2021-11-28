Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Old Dominion Freight Line has increased its dividend by 126.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $10.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $352.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $189.45 and a 12-month high of $364.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ODFL. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.70.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.