OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Short Interest Down 68.3% in November

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the October 31st total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 293.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OCI in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of OCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.50 ($26.70) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

OTCMKTS:OCINF opened at $29.10 on Friday. OCI has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $29.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15.

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr. The Methanol U.S.

