Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$7.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS OBELF opened at $3.54 on Friday. Obsidian Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $264.98 million, a PE ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 78.07% and a net margin of 99.13%.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

